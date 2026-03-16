Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $12.98 Million Investment in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 626,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,043 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $23,436,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,578. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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