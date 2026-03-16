Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $5.76 Million in Olin Corporation $OLN

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Olin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Olin by 6,360.0% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 712.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Olin Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 92,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $2,073,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,291 shares in the company, valued at $995,661.68. This represents a 67.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $106,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,099.79. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,298. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.