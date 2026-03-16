Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $15.19 Million in Fiverr International $FVRR

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 622,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.74% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fiverr International by 104.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 151,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 566,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

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Fiverr International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $10.49 on Monday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

About Fiverr International

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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