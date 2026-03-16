Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Ashland worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth about $10,397,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,395,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Ashland from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $49.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ashland had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -10.99%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

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