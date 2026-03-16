Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $11.45 Million Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $5,812,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Truist Financial set a $136.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on State Street in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $121.27 on Monday. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.10.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. State Street had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,059.84. This represents a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Further Reading

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