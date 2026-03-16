Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,079 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt makes up approximately 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.73% of Leggett & Platt worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

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Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

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