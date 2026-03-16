Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Trimmed by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More.

Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $439.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.31 and its 200-day moving average is $599.82. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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