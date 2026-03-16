Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intertek Gp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intertek Gp
Intertek Gp Stock Down 0.6%
Intertek Gp Company Profile
INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.
Intertek’s business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.
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