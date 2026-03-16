Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA Holdings Decreased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,036 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,744,000 after buying an additional 192,651 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after buying an additional 4,337,428 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,746,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,449,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 173,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,013,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,852.19. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $95,756.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $935,072.88. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $12.76 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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