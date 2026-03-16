Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 258,380 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $116.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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