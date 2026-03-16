Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $362.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $382.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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