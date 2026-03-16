Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.59% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $32,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 25,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 239,571 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,858,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,199,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after acquiring an additional 130,351 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 975,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 958,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $42.09 on Monday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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