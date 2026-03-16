Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $52.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 287.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $54.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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