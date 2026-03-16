Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $318.57 Million Stock Holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF $ACIO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,265 shares during the period. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 15.58% of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF worth $318,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,018,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,221,000 after buying an additional 166,174 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 839,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 670.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

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Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ACIO opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

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