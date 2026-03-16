Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $24.53 Million Stock Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.40% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 113,730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter.

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US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve. TBIL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

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