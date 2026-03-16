Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $20.82 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $20,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,226,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,066,000 after purchasing an additional 572,218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,199,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after purchasing an additional 191,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,330,000 after purchasing an additional 635,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108,544 shares during the period.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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