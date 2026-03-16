Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,406 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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