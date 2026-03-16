Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,336 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.49% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $73,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,568,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,041,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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