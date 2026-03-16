Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 23,198 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after buying an additional 7,917,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,634,000 after acquiring an additional 178,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,019,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,458,000 after acquiring an additional 64,127 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,494 shares during the period.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $148.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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