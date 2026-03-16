Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 21,287 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares during the period.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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