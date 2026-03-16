Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 236,757 Shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF $OSCV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,757 shares during the quarter. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF comprises 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 13.62% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF worth $84,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSCV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 248.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 476,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 457,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares during the period.

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Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS OSCV opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Profile

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

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