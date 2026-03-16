Institutional Venture Management XV LLC Has $117.74 Million Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC lowered its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,232 shares during the quarter. Rubrik makes up about 89.6% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Rubrik worth $117,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rubrik from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Rubrik in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Key Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Positive Sentiment: Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.

Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik

Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit‑taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short‑term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $2,396,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 342,703 shares in the company, valued at $26,110,541.57. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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