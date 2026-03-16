Insight Holdings Group LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AppLovin Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ APP opened at $458.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.31 and its 200 day moving average is $574.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $90,662,374 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin News Summary

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AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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