Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells $279,166.50 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $279,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,299.50. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 8th, Phong Le purchased 12 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.99 per share, with a total value of $1,199.88.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $139.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.04. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Strategy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strategy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,043,000 after acquiring an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.21.

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Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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