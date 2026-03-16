Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells $495,754.38 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $495,754.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,970.28. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,331 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $501,881.77.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,396 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $994,386.12.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $148.68. 168,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,718. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.90 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 71.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIC

About Nicolet Bankshares

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Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company’s branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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