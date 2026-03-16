Insider Selling: C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Chairman Sells $213,492.85 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 23,435 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $213,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 743,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,043.23. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AI opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.05.

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C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AI. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.87.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 156,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 554,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 535,557 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 1,149.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

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C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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