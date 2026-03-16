Insider Buying: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Purchases $66,850.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Asher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,328.18. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.72. TFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFSL. Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFS Financial

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.