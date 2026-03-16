Insider Buying: Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Insider Buys 151 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Tamara Ingram acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,794 per share, for a total transaction of £5,728.94.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

LON:ITRK traded down GBX 62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,672. 1,715,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,803. Intertek Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,664 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,426.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,640.70.

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Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,169.50.

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Key Stories Impacting Intertek Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Intertek Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several directors and senior managers bought shares (total ~2,024 shares across ~11 transactions, ~£76.8k), which can be read as a sign of management confidence or opportunity buying at current levels. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Several directors and senior managers bought shares (total ~2,024 shares across ~11 transactions, ~£76.8k), which can be read as a sign of management confidence or opportunity buying at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some purchases were small and clustered around the same price (GBX 3,794), suggesting routine or formulaic purchases (e.g., planned purchases or share plan activity) rather than a single bullish signal. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Some purchases were small and clustered around the same price (GBX 3,794), suggesting routine or formulaic purchases (e.g., planned purchases or share plan activity) rather than a single bullish signal. Negative Sentiment: Two large insider sales dominate the picture: Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares (~£1.43m) and Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares (~£120.5k). The scale of these disposals outweighs the buys and is likely interpreted by the market as a negative signal or a source of selling pressure. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Intertek Group Company Profile

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Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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