Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,348.88. This trade represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Murray Hamilton Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 5th, Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090.00.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.49. 727,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,035. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

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About First Financial Bankshares

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First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

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