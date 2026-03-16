Insider Buying: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Purchases $100,265.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Payne purchased 5,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,628 shares in the company, valued at $485,428.44. This represents a 26.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

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Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,665,000. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $12,728,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,095,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,474 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,250,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,907,000 after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

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Alkami Technology Company Profile

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Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

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