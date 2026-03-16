Insider Buying: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Purchases $100,265.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Payne purchased 5,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,628 shares in the company, valued at $485,428.44. This represents a 26.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
ALKT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,665,000. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $12,728,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,095,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,474 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,250,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,907,000 after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALKT
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.
Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.
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