Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 660,079 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 12th total of 527,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 53.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 155.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JonesTrading upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 0.8%

ISSC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 519,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,773. The firm has a market cap of $492.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 21.02%.The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

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