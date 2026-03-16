Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMTX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Immatics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immatics

Immatics Price Performance

Immatics stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 234,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,892. Immatics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 411.90%.The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immatics by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.