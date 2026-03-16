Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 356,921 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 4.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Illumina worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4,927.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13,225.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

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Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.69.

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Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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