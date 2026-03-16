IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 124,555 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 12th total of 96,174 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 357 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of IGO in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered IGO to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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IGO Price Performance

IGO Company Profile

IPGDF stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. IGO has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.36.

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IGO Limited, trading as IPGDF on the OTC Markets, is an Australian-based diversified mining and metals company with a strategic focus on battery-cycle commodities and precious metals. Originally founded as Independence Group NL in 1997, the company rebranded to IGO Limited in 2018 to reflect its evolving portfolio. IGO’s operations span the extraction, processing and marketing of key industrial minerals and metals that underpin the global energy transition.

The company’s core asset portfolio includes the Nova nickel–copper–cobalt operation in Western Australia, which produces mixed sulphide concentrate; a 50% interest in the Tropicana gold joint venture; and the Kwinana Nickel Refinery, which refines concentrate into battery-grade nickel products.

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