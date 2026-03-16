ICONIQ Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Billion in Figma, Inc. $FIG

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,378,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,879,000. Figma comprises 13.8% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Figma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIG. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at about $22,365,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at about $167,694,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth about $269,000.

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Figma Stock Down 0.5%

Figma stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Insider Activity

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The company had revenue of $303.78 million during the quarter. Figma’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 205,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,138,004.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 10,418,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,576,814.05. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $8,157,500.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,635,411 shares of company stock valued at $50,579,450 in the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Figma

About Figma

(Free Report)

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Further Reading

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