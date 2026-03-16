ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $781.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $910.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $844.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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