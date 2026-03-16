Icahn Enterprises L.P. $IEP is Icahn Carl C’s Largest Position

Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518,932,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,149,325 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises makes up about 47.8% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Icahn Carl C owned about 0.86% of Icahn Enterprises worth $4,369,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 408.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Caz Investments LP boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 11,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $7.65 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.17). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IEP. Wall Street Zen downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IEP

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is a diversified holding company based in New York City. Controlled by veteran investor Carl C. Icahn, the partnership makes strategic investments and owns wholly or partially controlled subsidiaries across a broad range of industries. With a flexible capital structure, Icahn Enterprises seeks to generate long-term value through active ownership, asset optimization and operational improvements.

The company reports its activities through five principal business segments.

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