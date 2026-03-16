Icahn Carl C Grows Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,401 shares during the period. SandRidge Energy comprises 0.6% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Icahn Carl C owned approximately 0.13% of SandRidge Energy worth $54,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $450,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 72,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 481,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 135,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,238,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 83,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

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SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $16.89 on Monday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $622.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 44.90%.The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital lowered SandRidge Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SD

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

Further Reading

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