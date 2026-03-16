Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up 2.5% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $87,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,217,000 after purchasing an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,412,000 after purchasing an additional 330,213 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after buying an additional 833,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,806,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,813,000 after buying an additional 126,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total value of $1,070,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,740,135.88. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $5,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,090,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,240,339.28. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,634 shares of company stock worth $13,803,095. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $496.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.20. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $396.41 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.44, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

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About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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