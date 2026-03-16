Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 240,899 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 14.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital reduced their target price on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $391.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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