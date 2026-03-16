Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 240,899 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 14.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China-made EV deliveries jumped sharply, signaling a possible demand rebound in Tesla’s largest growth market — a near-term tailwind for revenue and utilization at Giga Shanghai. Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Just Nearly Doubled
- Positive Sentiment: The UK regulator granted Tesla Energy Ventures a licence to sell electricity to households and businesses in Great Britain — expanding a recurring‑revenue energy business that diversifies Tesla beyond vehicle sales. Tesla’s energy business wins approval to supply electricity in UK
- Positive Sentiment: FTC approval allows Tesla to convert its xAI investment into a small stake in SpaceX — a potential way to capture upside from a future SpaceX IPO and recycle capital toward core Tesla initiatives. Tesla Approved To Convert xAI Stakes Into SpaceX
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI initiative and Tesla’s increasing software focus could unlock high-margin services (robotaxi/agent revenue) but are unproven at scale and are already commanding more investor attention than monthly delivery data. Tesla Turns into A ‘Software-Killer’ With Macrohard
- Neutral Sentiment: Management says Optimus 3 will be released on an annual design cadence; robotics/Optimus progress is a medium‑term upside but execution timelines remain a major source of uncertainty. This Is Elon Musk’s Latest Optimus 3 Production Timeline
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s R2 launch and mass-market push create renewed competitive pressure in the midsize SUV segment — a near-term risk to Tesla’s Model Y pricing and volume if Rivian executes on a lower‑priced, high‑volume ramp. Rivian Is About to Challenge Tesla Where It Hurts Most
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and safety concerns: third‑party FSD metrics and at least one firm’s negative coverage highlight deteriorating disengagement/safety data — a material regulatory and litigation risk that can depress multiples and slow robotaxi commercialization. Tesla’s FSD Safety Metrics ‘Sharply Deteriorating,’ Says Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: xAI leadership churn and reported layoffs raise governance and execution questions around Tesla’s broader AI strategy — investors may penalize near-term stock performance until the AI/robotics roadmap shows consistent progress. Musk ousts more xAI founders as AI coding effort falters, FT reports
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA
Tesla Stock Performance
Tesla stock opened at $391.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.