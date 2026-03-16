Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,312 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises 3.5% of Delta Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $47,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,229. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $330,423.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,594.14. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,700 shares of company stock worth $540,401 and have sold 33,285 shares worth $627,009. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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