Humankind Investments LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for approximately 1.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Sony by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sony by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Sony by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

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Sony Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Sony stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nomura raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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