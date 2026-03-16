Hughes Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1914 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US. JPIB was launched on Apr 3, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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