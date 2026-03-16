Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 995,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,530,000. Gildan Activewear comprises about 4.9% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

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Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:GIL opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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