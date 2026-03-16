HSG Holding Ltd Has $141.30 Million Position in Webull Corporation $BULL

HSG Holding Ltd increased its stake in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,359 shares during the quarter. Webull makes up 7.2% of HSG Holding Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HSG Holding Ltd owned about 1.93% of Webull worth $141,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Webull during the third quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Webull by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Webull during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Webull during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webull alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BULL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Webull Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BULL opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Webull Corporation has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $79.56.

About Webull

(Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.