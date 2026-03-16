Hound Partners LLC Sells 77,973 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Hound Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,973 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 3.7% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $262.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $343.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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