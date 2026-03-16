Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Miami International comprises approximately 0.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth about $8,305,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Murray Stahl sold 121,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $4,953,529.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,689,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,892,948.72. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Miami International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MIAX

Miami International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIAX opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 71.22. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Miami International Profile

(Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

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