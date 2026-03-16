Hound Partners LLC Invests $11.09 Million in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,000. Kirby makes up approximately 1.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 72.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,900,000 after acquiring an additional 959,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,256,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,784,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 675,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 520,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,966,000 after purchasing an additional 299,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kirby from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. Kirby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $662,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,678. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $477,892.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $430,224.20. The trade was a 52.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,847 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

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