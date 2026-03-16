Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,046,328 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $278,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 134.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $78.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Masco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $61.51 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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