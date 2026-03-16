Holocene Advisors LP Sells 8,618 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $296,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $350.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.04 and its 200 day moving average is $452.47. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Teed acquired 1,600 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,119.38. The trade was a 45.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,353.40. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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